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What is ‘Tahoe Standard Time’? A new campaign asks visitors to take it slow

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:05 PM PST
Nettie Pardue
Billboard located on US-50 near Echo Summit.

A new initiative is encouraging people planning to spend time in Lake Tahoe to embrace “Tahoe Standard Time.” The idea is to slow down and adopt a more relaxed pace.

“The best things in Tahoe come down to taking it slow,” said Nettie Pardue, managing director of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council.

The council recently launched the initiative in partnership with other regional organizations. The goal is to encourage greater respect, promote safety and protect Lake Tahoe, said Pardue.

“We haven’t changed a time zone in Tahoe, but this is about communicating an ethic and an ethos of how we want people to be when they come to Tahoe,” she said.

There are several ways people can embrace the movement, she said. That includes letting someone merge into traffic, showing visitors how to use a bear box and checking weather conditions before heading outdoors.

The group is promoting the initiative through several outreach efforts, including a billboard along U.S. 50.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma