What is ‘Tahoe Standard Time’? A new campaign asks visitors to take it slow

“The best things in Tahoe come down to taking it slow,” said Nettie Pardue, managing director of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council.

The council recently launched the initiative in partnership with other regional organizations. The goal is to encourage greater respect, promote safety and protect Lake Tahoe, said Pardue.

“We haven’t changed a time zone in Tahoe, but this is about communicating an ethic and an ethos of how we want people to be when they come to Tahoe,” she said.

There are several ways people can embrace the movement, she said. That includes letting someone merge into traffic, showing visitors how to use a bear box and checking weather conditions before heading outdoors.

The group is promoting the initiative through several outreach efforts, including a billboard along U.S. 50.

