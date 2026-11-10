The American Red Cross encourages CPR and AED training

80% of adults think CPR and AED training are very important, but, only 25% feel confident they could respond to a cardiac emergency.

Bridget Posson with the Northern Nevada chapter of the Red Cross said CPR is lifesaving. She said the majority of heart attacks happen at work or in the home.

"So it's important that folks are trained for CPR first aid because most likely, people that you know are going to have that emergency, and if you have those skills, you can help save their life," she said.

Over 250,000 heart attacks happen outside of hospitals every year. And while immediate CPR can double or even triple someone's chances of survival, only 40% of people who experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of hospitals receive CPR from someone close by.

Posson said the primary sign someone has had a heart attack is that they collapse immediately. They also will not have a pulse.

She added that an AED, an automated external defibrillator, should be used if there is one close by and someone is trained on how to use it.

The Red Cross offers a variety of classes to help people respond to emergency situations.

"Getting trained in hands-only CPR, which is just chest compressions, can help save a life," Posson said. "And the American Red Cross teaches that class for free."

Responding quickly to a cardiac emergency can save a life. If someone near you goes into cardiac arrest, call 911 and start CPR.