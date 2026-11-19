Two weeks ago a midterm “blue wave” swept across California, handing state Democrats even larger majorities in the Congressional delegation and State Legislature.

Across the border in Nevada, the election also brought major shifts.

Voters elected Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford to become Nevada’s first Black governor — and the first for any state west of the Mississippi River. A heavily-Republican Congressional district in the Tahoe region also flipped blue for the first time since its creation in the 1980s.

And, Nevada Democrats will hold a trifecta in the state government — the governor’s office, as well as both the Nevada Senate and Assembly — for the first time since 2021.

Lucia Starbuck is a Political Reporter for the public radio station KUNR in Reno. She spoke with CapRadio’s Andrew Garcia on Insight about what the recent results mean for the Silver State in the years to come.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Let’s start with that Tahoe seat. Congressional District 2 was held by Republican Mark Amodei since 2011, but it flipped Democratic this year for the first time in its history. Tell us a little bit more about that race.

Last year, [Amodei] announced that he was going to retire, which kind of threw us all for a loop, so we decided to really pay close attention. Many voters, analysts and skeptics thought it would go to a Republican again, but this was a really interesting race.

William Hale Irwin / AP Photo David Flippo, a Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada's 2nd district, speaks during a primary election night watch party Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Reno, Nev.

[Democrat] Teresa Benitez-Thompson, she’s been in the state for a long time. She was a leader in the Nevada Legislature, she worked in the Attorney General’s Office. And there was a not very well-liked candidate, [Republican] David Flippo. He recently moved to the district, he was previously running in Southern Nevada, [and] he had a bunch of controversy. He misrepresented his military awards, and his time in the military. [Flippo] never filed his financial disclosures, and so when he submitted some kind of unofficial documents to another news organization, there were a bunch of red flags like, “where did this money come from?” He didn't look like he had much money himself, but he said he self-funded his campaign

Was it the blue wave, or was it his character that really hurt him? Ultimately, Teresa Benitez-Thompson — even before the AP called it — had a pretty significant lead once that first batch [of votes] came out.

William Hale Irwin / AP Photo Teresa Benitez-Thompson, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Nevada's 2nd district, speaks during a campaign event. June 11, 2026, in Incline Village, Nev.

We've talked on Insight before about the big issues that drove voters to the polls in California like affordability, immigration, and the high cost of living. What about in Nevada, what were some of the biggest concerns there?

Oh, affordability too. Right before the election gas was about a little over $5 a gallon. Grocery prices, housing prices — I mean, you talk about little old Reno, we still have really high rent costs. And then the state was hit hard by some of the cuts [from] the Trump administration.

Looking at statewide races, Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford ousting incumbent Republican Governor Joe Lombardo. How competitive was this race, and how did each candidate present their platform?

That was seen as a super competitive race. Our past two governors have kind of had that “one-term curse,” granted we did have the pandemic in the middle there.

Lombardo pledged to continue the work that he had done. He did get millions of dollars for attainable housing. He’s said he had a good relationship with Trump. He wasn’t a “culture war MAGA Republican,” he kind of sat on the fence. [Lombardo] did sign some progressive things, like protecting people who travel from outside of Nevada if they got an abortion here. But the economy just really hurt him, and that's something that Ford completely ran on the entire time — tying all the economic woes to Lombardo and Trump.

John Locher / AP Photo Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Lombardo also had a record number of vetoes that Democrats have also pledged to bring back. And now with the Democratic trifecta [in state government], I'm really curious to see what they take on in February. There were three big firearm bills that Lombardo vetoed in the last two legislative sessions; you can't have a gun if you are convicted of a hate crime, [no] guns within a certain [distance] of election sites, no automatic weapons if you're under 21. Medical aid in dying for the terminally ill, that has come up in the last six legislative sessions — I'd be curious to see that again.

Ford has said he's open to raising the minimum wage; I asked him how much but he did not answer. [And] there's big cuts in SNAP and Medicaid that the legislature is also going to need to fill.

What about on the local level in Reno? What impacts did the midterm bring?

Reno is getting its first new mayor in 12 years; Mayor Hillary Schieve is term-limited. That’s a nonpartisan position, but the Democratic-backed candidate Kate Marshall also won by a significant lead, swept up by that blue wave.

She has a big task [ahead.] The city is facing a budget deficit. We had multiple really bad wildfires this summer — granted, they were outside city limits — there's a lot of questions about preparing residents for those. As I mentioned, there's so many people moving here. People are looking for sustainable growth. And then those big things that have also kind of swept over the country. Moratoriums on data centers will expire in August, so we'll see what the city council does. And then [there’s] police surveillance technology.

Haven Daley / AP Photo Smoke billows in the distance as a wildfire burns in Reno, Nev., Sunday, August 23, 2026.

Looking ahead to next year, Democrats will have a trifecta in the state government. What will the priorities look like in the Nevada Legislature?

They've made a lot of pledges to address affordability. When we talk about rent, maybe [capping] how much your security deposit can cost. Expanding the state's public health insurance option, which is supposed to be cheaper than the other plans offered on the market.

I think the big question is: how progressive are they going to get? Ford can't go too far, or he might have that one-term curse and maybe piss off some of the more moderates. But the last time Democrats had this trifecta, the progressives called it “the session that could have been.” They wanted to abolish the death penalty. They did raise the minimum wage to $12, [but] progressives wanted $15.

How do you see that tension between progressives and moderates playing out over the next couple of years, especially in a more split state like Nevada when compared to California?

I think Democrats should keep in mind what I'm seeing from voters and my sources. It’s not that people were that excited about Democrats; this was more a stance against Trump. I think people are seeing the [Zohran] Mamdanis of the world, Abdul [El-Sayed], wanting really progressive action, and that people are really struggling.

Voters are wanting to see some progressive policies, it seems pretty popular, but I don't know how progressive they're going to get. It was strange to see Ford signal that he would pass raising the minimum wage, but when I asked him about a number he said we would need to bring businesses to the table. You can see that tension [maybe] already starting to form.

Bridget Bennett / AP Photo, File Nevada state Capitol building is seen on May 30, 2025, Carson City, Nev.

I think that's coming up in Congress too. Democrats like Teresa Benitez-Thompson have pledged to restore things that Republicans have cut, Medicaid and SNAP being the big ones. But I think voters are saying, “cut a deal with Trump then, or figure it out.” Democrats have pledged a lot. They won in their blue wave, but they've promised to address affordability and cuts from the federal government – they have a big task ahead of them.

Has Governor-Elect Ford given any indications as to what his administration may look like, and what he hopes to accomplish?

On the campaign trail he talked about all those top issues — housing, healthcare, the environment is another big one. Education, as enrollment has dropped, that's also caused a budget hole. Nevada loves giving tax breaks, especially to data centers, so he's pledged to audit all of those as well.

This was one election, but it had historic results. Do you think Nevada is still a purple state? Is there any indication of that changing in the future?

I still think it's very purple. There are a couple counties where you can see that people still split their ticket, and voted maybe for Teresa Benitez-Thompson for CD2 and former incumbent Governor Joe Lombardo. Whichever candidate can kind of talk about the economy, that's why I think we went pretty red this last time. People were hurting and wanted to see change.

We have more people registered non-partisan than Democrats and Republicans, so you have this unknown — not quite which direction they'll go in. I think that keeps us really purple too; these parties still have to talk to voters beyond their base.