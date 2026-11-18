On a Saturday night in mid October, the smell of simmering birria and cooking tortillas draws people to Las Skinny Chicks. Under the green light of an O’Reilly’s auto shop sign, the Sanchez family is preparing for food service.

The first few customers of the night arrive at the food cart to see what specials are on the menu this week.

Owner Martha Sánchez Hernandez has been operating her food cart for a few months, after getting her start catering local events.

She was able to start her business after getting her street vending license.

The passage of the Street Vendor Protection Act in 2023 helped Sánchez Hernandez get licensed.

But, the process is complicated. And that’s where the non-profit Make the Road Nevada stepped in.

Make the Road holds bi-weekly meetings for members of the Latino community to voice their concerns about rising costs in the area. During these meetings, the group had the idea to write a bill to make it easier for street vendors to get licensed.

They were able to work with state senators Edgar Flores and Fabian Doñate to draft the bill.

Jose Rivera works with Make the Road. He said that prior to the law, vendors were facing many barriers.

“What vendors would notice is that they would be followed, either by unmarked vehicles, by vehicles from the city, regardless of what entity, they would get cited,” Rivera said.

He said that when vendors got cited, they weren’t given any resources to find licensing. Then, some citations would go unpaid, which could devolve into deportation measures.

Even after it passed, Rivera said that many vendors still face problems with the process. Not all vendors use a food truck. Some use mobile carts, but there is no standard on the size of the cart or what it should have.

“What they're doing right now is applying with whatever cart they have, whatever equipment they have,” said Rivera.

He said every time the cart doesn’t meet requirements, the vendor has to go back and fix it. And this can often lead to extra costs.

Anthony de la Paz co-owns El Patio, a food truck specializing in enchiladas. And he knows firsthand what it’s like trying to figure out the licensing process.

They’ve been operating for two months.

“It was just kind of us on our own. We're just kind of figuring out as we went.

We would turn in things and then they would let us know that certain areas weren't filled out how they wanted it and we would correct it right then and there,” said de la Paz.

Natalie MacKay Co-owners of El Patio outside their food truck. Anthony de la Paz at left, in Reno, Nevada, Oct. 3, 2026



As he went through the process, de la Paz discovered that different departments have different timelines, fees and permitting processes.

“Each department, they don't really communicate with each other, unfortunately. So even though one department can be really on the nose ahead of the game, one department can be a little bit behind,” de la Paz said.

El Patio also serves cocktails, which presents another unique set of challenges. De la Paz said that just filing for the liquor license was $500.

“You pay that $500 fee quarterly, and I believe it got approved right at the end of another quarter. So they let us know before we could start selling alcohol, we have to pay another $500 fee,” he said.

Costs and the permitting process aren’t the only difficulties vendors face. Rivera said that prior to the bill, applications for permits were only in English.

After the street vendor protection act passed, many offices began providing application materials in more languages.

For example, Northern Nevada Public Health has a translation option on the online form of their permit application for mobile food vendors.

Natalie MacKay Las Skinny Chicks preparing for food service. Reno, Nevada, Oct. 3, 2026

Make the Road’s assistance goes beyond paperwork and navigating the process. It’s also provided mobile carts to some vendors — including Las Skinny Chicks.

“They gave five of us a cart, one each. They explained to us a little about what it was about, that they were going to help all of us. They were there everyday, if we needed something, they were right there with us,” Sánchez Hernandez said in Spanish.