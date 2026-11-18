UNR's School of Medicine has received more than 7 million dollars to help improve healthcare in rural areas of Nevada.

This money has come from a variety of grants from Nevada's Rural Health Transformation Program. It will specifically be going to the State Office of Rural Health in Nevada, which is based at the school of medicine.

John Packham, the school’s associate dean of the Office of Statewide Initiatives, says the money will be used to support existing programs, and to start new ones.

"We're going to be underwriting some brand new projects, and they're all exciting because a lot of these projects and ideas have been on the shelf for years," he said. "And what they have lacked is money, and so the money has arrived, and we're excited about that."

Some plans for the funding include getting kids excited for healthcare careers, expanding programs like Project Echo Nevada that links specialists in Reno with rural providers, and establishing a patient safety organization.

Packham says there's no guarantee of funding after the first year, but there is five years worth of funding available for recipients who can demonstrate a significant impact, and they're already starting to work on the next round of applications.