Earl Wooster High School has a 70% Latino student population and a newcomer program that welcomes students who’ve moved from other countries, including Spanish-speaking students.

In response, Wooster High created a bilingual program three years ago, consisting of math, history and Spanish classes taught in English and Spanish.

Rene Flores, a Wooster High mathematics teacher, said the program primarily helps newcomer Spanish-speaking students, but it also helps heritage speakers improve their Spanish or allow students from dual-immersion programs continue their bilingual education.

Beyond language learning, Flores said the program is a way to connect with their large Latino population.

“How do we help students just feel more proud, more pride in our language and culture?” Flores said.

The program began with principal David Kitchin. He noticed the difficulties newcomer students had in algebra 1 and thought teaching them in their native language would help them pass the class while also learning English.

However, through the classes, Kitchin saw language was not the only barrier for newcomers.

“Being able to offer math in Spanish helped us realize that actually we have newcomers where it's not just language; they actually need some foundational support with math,” Kitchin said.

In transitioning to a new country, some students lost valuable education. The bilingual classes lay down the groundwork they might be missing.

In early November, Sparks High School visited Flores’ geometry class in hopes of recreating the program.

In one of his classes, Flores asks his students to translate geometry terms to English and some to Spanish. Then he tells them to find similarities between the terms to make sure the students connect the languages.

Sparks mathematics teacher Daniel Palacios is already in a bilingual endorsement program to hopefully do the same as Flores. He admires the language learning methods in Flores’ class.

“This is huge, just seeing the connection between the languages, both English and Spanish,” Palacios said. “Just having them vocalize the language, their owning it and their learning it themselves.”

Besides academic successes and goals, Kitchin said the program celebrates the schools’ diversity and emphasizes that speaking Spanish is a superpower.