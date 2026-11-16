UPDATE: NV Energy removed their construction equipment from the Greenlink West Construction site on Monday, Nov. 2.

LEDE:

The sounds of drumbeats and songs mix with the beeping of construction equipment in a cell phone video taken on Nov.2. It shows bulldozers leaving a construction site in Mason Valley, which became a direct action and prayer camp.

NV Energy broke ground at the site North of Yerington on September 29. That same day construction was halted when Yerington PaiuteTribal Members and Indigenous activists called for a pause to construction.

Vernon Rogers, Yerington Paiute tribal elder and cultural specialist, said this area is a burial ground and should not be disturbed. He and members of Prayer Horse, an Indigenous-led non-profit, led a seven day prayer in response to the disturbance of the site.

“We're here as, let's say, protectors of the land, protectors of the water — to stop the desecrations of our area,” Rogers said, on a crisp October morning following a sunrise ceremony.

To the untrained eye, this region is a desert hillside dotted with sagebrush, but to Rogers it is much more.

“This is Wabuska and the river used to run through [here,] so that's a [sic] old river bed right there. And our people used to live all along here,” Rogers said.

This region is on Federal BLM land and was slated as the location of NV Energy’s Greenlink West transmission poles. It is part of the larger Greenlink energy project, which will install high power transmission lines from Las Vegas to Yerington to Ely.

This type of project requires federal cultural and archaeological surveys, before breaking ground can happen, but Rogers said he found artifacts that had been missed.

“I was looking up to the side, maybe two feet off of the road that they cut in, and I found a broken grinding rock. And they were stepping over the whole time walking by it,” Rogers said.

He has since found more artifacts in the surrounding area and has them arranged on a stump at camp. These include fragments of a black obsidian arrowhead and broken pieces of brown grinding stones, which were used for grinding food.

Rogers said that when someone died they often would be buried with their tools or their tools would be broken and put on the grave.

“Because some of these things were personal items that they used all the time in their daily life. So when they were broken up like that that showed that they were no longer around, ” Rogers said. “So we have fragments all over through here where the ground is discolored and on top of them you see these broken pieces like this.”

Rogers points to areas of lighter stones that are slightly raised and contrast with the redder earth around them as potential burial sites.

He is concerned construction will disturb this cultural heritage site and others and wants proper consultation with the tribe. Yerington Paiute Chairman, Ginny Hatch, agrees with this demand for face-to-face consultation.

“We have been sent documents of what they're doing and they've considered that consultation, but it's not actual consultation. Consultation with the tribe is actually decision makers meeting with decision makers and that hasn't happened,” Hatch said.

After Hatch’s interview, consultation did occur at the tribe’s request. Representatives from the BLM and NV Energy met with them at a Tribal Council meeting on Oct. 14.

Neither BLM or NV Energy agreed to an interview with KUNR.

Public records show engagement letters were sent out to tribes beginning in 2021. And three government-to-government virtual meetings were held from 2022 to 2024, before the project’s approval.

Although records indicate the Yerington Paiute tribe did not attend these sessions, it does show members of the tribe issued a protest against the project in 2024 after its approval. Documents indicate these protests were denied.

On October 21, the Yerington Paiute Tribal council created a resolution in opposition to Greenlink West construction in all of their traditional territories and across all of Nevada.

Rogers said that despite NV energy removing the equipment, he hasn’t had confirmation that construction would permanently stop. And although he said it seems to be paused here and at nearby sites for now, he and members of Prayer Horse will remain at the site as long as needed.

“We're going to stay here and guard this area. Like I said it's [a] burial area, so we don't want to leave and then have them tear it up,” Rogers said.

