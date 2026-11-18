The cost of a full Thanksgiving spread may sound daunting right now. With grocery prices increasing, staying on budget can feel just as tricky as getting the turkey fully cooked. But stay at home mom Katherina Brady is prepared to make the changes to stay on budget.

“We normally make stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, and sweet potatoes,” Bredy said. “But what we're not making this year, I think we're cutting out the pumpkin pie and just getting it from Costco because it's cheaper to do it that way than from scratch now.”

Bredy said she will be buying some of the classic sides in the store instead of making it at home to save a few bucks. She has also become more aware of where they shop. She doesn’t go to Walmart anymore and prefers more affordable grocery stores such as Costco.

According to a Wells Fargo Thanksgiving food report , the bigger size may be the better deal for dessert. Shoppers can buy a 12 slice pie for roughly $7.00 at Costco. But if you don’t have a membership, Grocery Outlet has a smaller frozen pie for two dollars less.

Alcoholic drinks including wine and sparkling water have also seen price increases. Wine and beer are up 0.7% and 1.3 % respectively. Meanwhile, sparkling water prices climbed by 6.4%.

Buying the groceries for your Thanksgiving dinner ahead of time and all at once may also be the way to go. At a local Grocery Outlet, a frozen turkey costs $0.29 per pound after a purchase of $50. At WinCo, you can get a free turkey after spending at least $125 in a single transaction.

For older people on a fixed income like Deborah Mamuric, holidays can be challenging.

Mamuric said she used to cook a lot of food for Thanksgiving. But due to higher prices, her dinner table will only feature two dishes.

“But now it's just basic like turkey and bread,” Mamuric said. “That’s it.”

Mamuric said she will only buy what’s necessary.

Grocery prices increased by half a percent in October , U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. This is the biggest jump since April.

Although, staying on budget isn’t completely off the table. Making a grocery list and sticking to it, shopping at discount stores like WinCo and Grocery Outlet and of course, using coupons can help.

Taking stock of what’s already in the pantry, embracing frozen fruits and vegetables and making sure to save your leftovers are also several other ways to get the best bang for your buck.

Monica Haynes, an economics professor from the University of Minnesota Duluth, said the increase in gas prices within the past year has significantly contributed to inflation. This directly impacts the cost of the food that ends up on your table.

“Because every food item that you purchase has to be shipped from somewhere. So there is kind of this underlying inflationary factor of just the price of fuel that's causing these increases across the board,” Haynes said.

Haynes said consumers can buy the cheaper brand and shop somewhere more affordable to counteract rising grocery prices.

For Bredy, as a final measure to stay on budget, she will celebrate Thanksgiving with only her immediate family.

“Just family, small … No friends over this year. Just, just us,” Bredy said.

And if you are having friends over for dinner, maybe make it a potluck.

