-
Washoe County health officials are imploring residents to avoid celebrating Thanksgiving with people outside of their household, as the region sees a…
-
Commentary: Local High School Student Shares Fears About Returning To Class After Thanksgiving BreakOn Tuesday night, the Washoe County School Board is considering moving all students to full distance learning starting Dec. 7, which is about a week after…
-
Some families, like KUNR Youth Media reporter Isabella Wolf’s family, are making the difficult decision to stay home this Thanksgiving. In this audio…
-
With Thanksgiving around the corner, the Washoe County Health District is urging residents not to gather with people outside of their household. Hudson…
-
Farmers across the country have been preparing to harvest turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday. One school in Smith Valley is raising its own turkeys as a…