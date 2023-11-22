Carson High School Band Director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Carson High School Band Director Nick Jacques can usually be found teaching music to students in the classroom. But on Thanksgiving, he’ll be marching and playing the trombone in New York alongside about 400 band directors from all over the country. The Band Directors Marching Band also performed in the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Jacques hopes his students see that practicing isn’t just busy work.

“I hope it inspires at least one or two more students to consider pursuing music beyond high school, into college, or even consider music education, just so they know that music isn’t just something they do as an elective course. It’s something that they can keep going as long as they want, and it’s such an enriching part of their life,” Jacques said.

Jacques has taught music for twelve years in Dayton and Carson City. Jacques has been grading, packing, and practicing leading up to the big day.