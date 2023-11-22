© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Carson High School Band Director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:01 AM PST
Nick Jacques smiles for a photo while carrying a trombone. There are trophies on a table behind him.
Courtesy of the Carson City School District
Carson High School Band Director Nick Jacques

If you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you might see a familiar face from Northern Nevada.

Carson High School Band Director Nick Jacques can usually be found teaching music to students in the classroom. But on Thanksgiving, he’ll be marching and playing the trombone in New York alongside about 400 band directors from all over the country. The Band Directors Marching Band also performed in the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Jacques hopes his students see that practicing isn’t just busy work.

“I hope it inspires at least one or two more students to consider pursuing music beyond high school, into college, or even consider music education, just so they know that music isn’t just something they do as an elective course. It’s something that they can keep going as long as they want, and it’s such an enriching part of their life,” Jacques said.

Jacques has taught music for twelve years in Dayton and Carson City. Jacques has been grading, packing, and practicing leading up to the big day.
Carson City School DistrictMusicThanksgiving
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
