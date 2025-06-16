© 2025 KUNR
Nevada governor signs law banning child porn and revenge porn made by AI

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:03 PM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed two laws criminalizing certain types of pornography made by artificial intelligence.

This legislative session, lawmakers aimed to address the evolving technology. The governor signed two bills. One outlawed computer-generated sexually explicit content of minors.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, who co-sponsored the bill, said that it’s a win for children, families, and public safety.

“We will now have better tools to go after bad actors and protect kids against abuse using rapidly evolving AI technology,” Cannizzaro said.

The other new law prohibits computer-generated revenge porn, or the distribution of intimate images without consent with the intent to harass someone.

While there were First Amendment concerns, these types of pornography were already illegal, and lawmakers felt the need to add specific restrictions because AI is so easy to use.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
