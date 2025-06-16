Nevada’s governor vetoes bill expanding paid family leave for more workers

Nevada’s Republican Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed a bill to expand paid family leave for more workers.

Assembly Bill 388 would have required all businesses in the state with more than 50 employees to provide 12 weeks of paid leave at full salary. This could’ve been for workers after giving birth, for serious medical conditions, and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

In his veto message, he says it would’ve put financial pressure on employers who are struggling with high turnover, tight margins, and staffing shortages.

“Nevada has long prided itself on maintaining a business-friendly environment,” Lombardo said.

However, Democratic Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch previously told KUNR when she introduced the legislation that it would boost morale and productivity, “because we don’t have employees that are coming to work stressed out, unable to focus, or leaving their jobs entirely because they can’t manage both.”

Right now, state law mandates eight weeks of paid family leave only for state employees.