Nevada’s governor vetoes bill expanding paid family leave for more workers

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:53 AM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada’s Republican Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed a bill to expand paid family leave for more workers.

Assembly Bill 388 would have required all businesses in the state with more than 50 employees to provide 12 weeks of paid leave at full salary. This could’ve been for workers after giving birth, for serious medical conditions, and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

In his veto message, he says it would’ve put financial pressure on employers who are struggling with high turnover, tight margins, and staffing shortages.

“Nevada has long prided itself on maintaining a business-friendly environment,” Lombardo said.

However, Democratic Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch previously told KUNR when she introduced the legislation that it would boost morale and productivity, “because we don’t have employees that are coming to work stressed out, unable to focus, or leaving their jobs entirely because they can’t manage both.”

Right now, state law mandates eight weeks of paid family leave only for state employees.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
