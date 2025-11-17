© 2025 KUNR
Film tax breaks clear key vote, and other movement during Nevada’s special session

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 17, 2025 at 9:53 AM PST
Unions watch the second hearing on the legislation to expand transferable film tax credits during Nevada's special legislative session in Carson City, Nevada, on Nov. 16, 2025.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Unions watch the second hearing on the legislation to expand transferable film tax credits during Nevada’s special legislative session in Carson City, Nevada, on Nov. 16, 2025.

It’s been an intense four days at Nevada’s special legislative session. Lawmakers worked straight through the weekend, passing a contentious vote to expand film tax breaks, the governor’s crime bill, and introducing new bills, including one to make it easier for firefighters to get worker comp claims approved for lung diseases. There’s been no movement on immigrant protections. Listen to this interview with KUNR’s state government reporter Lucia Starbuck and Morning Edition Host Michele Ravera to learn more.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
