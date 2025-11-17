Film tax breaks clear key vote, and other movement during Nevada’s special session

It’s been an intense four days at Nevada’s special legislative session. Lawmakers worked straight through the weekend, passing a contentious vote to expand film tax breaks, the governor’s crime bill, and introducing new bills, including one to make it easier for firefighters to get worker comp claims approved for lung diseases. There’s been no movement on immigrant protections. Listen to this interview with KUNR’s state government reporter Lucia Starbuck and Morning Edition Host Michele Ravera to learn more.