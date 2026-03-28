Anti-establishment Democrats for Nevada CD2 band together

The group said becoming the most viable candidate depends on several factors, including social media following, fundraising, and volunteers. The candidates said their biggest opponents are wealthy investor Greg Kidd and former state assembly leader Teresa Benitez Thompson.

The group made their case at their forum at Midnight Coffee Roasting in Reno on Monday night.

Although they have some differences, they stand united about one thing — putting an anti-establishment candidate on the November ballot.

“We are going up against somebody who has hundreds of millions of dollars. I had to drive past his billboard to get here. We’ve got democratic favorites. All of us are going to be pushing that needle. I don’t want another centrist,” Mark Jolle said.

However, there was no consensus on when the withdrawal would take place.

Samuel White wants to decide within the next few weeks. Others, like Gamaliel Zavala Enriquez, argued that the candidates need more time to raise money. Some want to push it off until after their scheduled debate in Douglas County on May 20th, just three days before early voting.

Morgan Wadsworth touts having cattle-rancher family members. She said their message needs to resonate with rural Northern Nevada. A Democrat has never won CD2.

While Josh Hebert, who was credited with forming the group, has a different take. He wanted to wait until they completed their joint rural tour.

“James Settelmeyer is likely to be the Republican candidate, and nobody's going to out-rural that guy like he’s all hat and all cattle. Having a contrast might be effective as well. I would like to see this go for a while, without rushing this process too much, but with leaving you enough time to make the decision,” Hebert said.

Several in attendance at the packed coffee shop supported the group’s strategy. Some wanted to hear more progressive stances from them, including abolishing ICE or any mention of Palestine. But several candidates’ universal health care policies resonated with Reno resident Donald Clark.

“I’ve never been insured ever. I would go to a doctor if it didn’t cost so much,” Clark said.

Whenever the candidates announce their intention to drop out, their names will still appear on the ballot. The final day to withdraw will be long gone, so they’ll need to work to get their message out.