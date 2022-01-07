KUNR Today: Community, elected officials weigh in on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Northern Nevada activists hold rally on Jan. 6 anniversary

By Bert Johnson, Mountain West News Bureau

The activists condemned the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and continued attempts by some Republican officials to undermine the 2020 presidential election. Reno resident Edwin Lyngar told the crowd those efforts are pushing the country towards autocracy and urged them to take action.

"Saving democracy will take effort, discomfort and rage. And we must express it!" Lyngar said through a megaphone.

Lyngar supports abolishing the electoral college and eliminating the filibuster. The Reno rally was part of a national day of action hosted by progressive groups.

Anti-government sentiment could continue into midterms

By Bert Johnson, Mountain West News Bureau

Over the last year, right wing media and political figures have sought to play down the mob violence that left five dead on January 6. According to a new report from nonpartisan watchdog group accountable.us, many of the Republicans pushing that narrative have close ties to anti-government extremism in the West.

It connects the insurrection with earlier conflicts over ranching and mining on federal lands.

"The anti-public lands movement is a breeding ground for this type of animosity that helped supercharge the events of January 6 and contribute to them," said Karl Frisch, a spokesperson for Accountable.

Frisch said politicians from Utah, Colorado and Arizona were primed for the insurrection by their previous involvement with the far right. He predicts the movement will continue building strength in the leadup to midterm elections later this year.

Nevada senators remark on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

By Kaleb Roedel

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke on the Senate floor on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. She discussed her personal experience that day and emphasized her commitment to protecting voting rights.

“I will not stop fighting to protect our country and our democracy. I will continue working with my colleagues to pass voting rights legislation. We need to follow Nevada’s lead and protect access to the polls, and we cannot let anyone silence Americans’ voice in their own government,” she said.

Senator Jacky Rosen said January 6 should serve as a reminder of just how fragile our democracy can be. She said it also gives us the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to defending the values of our nation.

Nevada reverses course, joins multi-state opioid settlement

By The Associated Press

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is reversing course and joining a multi-state opioid settlement that months ago he rejected as insufficient. Nevada was among a group of holdout states that in July didn't join the $26 billion proposed settlement with the nation's three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson in July.

Ford said delays in the payouts from other opioid settlements convinced him settling would allow Nevada to provide relief to communities affected by the opioid crisis as quickly as possible. New Mexico also reversed coursed and joined the deal. Washington is set to take the distributors to trial.

Reno Fire Department responds to record 47,000 calls in 2021

By Kaleb Roedel

The Reno Fire Department is responding to more calls than ever before, and that’s due to the region’s fast-growing population. Last year, the department answered more than 47,000 calls, surpassing its previous record of roughly 43,000 set in 2019.

During the pandemic, Reno Fire has also administered more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and hosted nearly 100 vaccination events. Its next event is today from 10am-2pm at Reno Fire’s Station 11 on Mae Anne Avenue.

Chairlift manufacturers back on the rise after pandemic slide

By Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau

Most industries faced a slump at the beginning of the pandemic. That includes chairlift manufacturers, but they’ve made a massive comeback alongside ski resorts. There are two main chairlift makers in the U.S.: Doppelmayr USA, based in Salt Lake City, and Leitner-Poma of America, based in Grand Junction, Colorado. Daren Cole is president of the Leitner-Poma of America. He said back in 2020, things didn’t look so great.

“Pretty much once the pandemic hit, I think it was March 19, we saw a pretty abrupt slow-down in business,” he said.

Projects were delayed. New orders slowed, but now, he said they have a record number of orders as ski resorts open, expand and upgrade equipment.

“We pretty much have a full docket for 2022 summer,” Cole said.

He said projects range from major expansions at big resorts like Vail, as well as smaller, independent operations all around the country.

Nevada men’s basketball game at San Diego State postponed due to COVID

By Kaleb Roedel

Saturday’s scheduled men’s basketball game between Nevada and San Diego State has been postponed. That’s because of coronavirus concerns within the Wolf Pack program.

This marks the sixth game in Nevada’s last nine scheduled contests that has been either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19-related issues. The Wolf Pack is scheduled to return to action Wednesday, Jan. 12 when it hosts Boise State. That is, if it gets through COVID protocols in time.