KUNR Today: Nevada Senators weigh in on Ukraine, Reno establishments up for James Beard Awards

Nevada U.S. senators respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Andrew Méndez

In the past few days, various Nevada officials have called out the Russian government for invading Ukraine. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have condemned the actions in Ukraine and say Russia should be held accountable. Both released statements voicing their support for Ukrainian citizens. Additionally, Rosen says she supports and encourages the sanctions being imposed on Russia.

Thursday, President Biden placed more sanctions on Russia limiting what can be exported to the country.

Two restaurants and one bar in Reno are contenders for James Beard Awards

By Gustavo Sagrero

Reno’s food scene has received three James Beard nominations this week. The James Beard Foundation is a non-profit service industry group that focuses on food culture in the United States.

Chapel Tavern is a contender for the Outstanding Bar Program. It’s being considered alongside the renowned Jose Andres’ barmini in Washington D.C. and various other bar programs in major and minor food hubs around the country.

In a different category, both Kwok Chen and Troy Cannan have been nominated for best chef in the Southwest. Kwok’s Bistro focuses on creating Asian fusion food in their kitchen. At LuLou’s Restaurant, Cannan is focused on contemporary American cuisine.

Nursing scholarship endowment established at WNC

By Andrew Méndez

An endowment of $250,000 has been established at Western Nevada College for nursing students. Retired Carson Medical Group doctors Sandra Koch and Tim McFarren established the endowment and cited an ongoing need for nurses within the state.

The scholarship is expected to support two students each year by covering half of the cost of their two-year educational path. According to the Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Northern Nevada nurses have been leaving the area to become travel nurses for better wages as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.

Western Governors' Association wraps up conference on land management

By Bert Johnson, Mountain West News Bureau

The Western Governors’ Association conference, which wrapped up Thursday, promoted greater coordination among different levels of government in managing public lands. On the final day of the event, Idaho Governor Brad Little spoke about wildfire management. Fire is a growing threat because climate change is making the region hotter and drier.

Little said the logging industry can help reduce risk. He called for a review of environmental regulations, which he says can slow the process of thinning forests. That includes the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.

"The conflict between the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and NEPA, is part of that inefficiency," Little said.

Little also wants to see greater investments in workforce development to help train more loggers, but researchers say forest thinning doesn’t necessarily reduce the intensity of wildland fire because it only removes trees. Controlled burns are also needed to remove pine needles and underbrush.

Man shot, killed by Sparks police was wanted on gun charges

By The Associated Press

Reno police say a man who was shot and killed by a Sparks police officer was wanted for felony gun violations and being sought for questioning in an unrelated homicide investigation in Washoe County.

Police said Thursday the Sparks officer shot the suspect after he pointed a handgun at detectives. They'd been chasing him on foot near an apartment complex in north Sparks shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. They say he produced the gun after a Sparks police dog was deployed to assist in his capture. The man's name hasn't been released. No one else was hurt. Reno police are leading a joint investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

$6.25B sale of Venetian properties on Vegas Strip complete

By The Associated Press

The more than $6 billion sale of Venetian properties on the Las Vegas Strip has been completed. The new and old owners of the Venetian and Palazzo casino resorts and the former Sands Expo and Convention Center said Wednesday that gamblers, conventioneers and hotel guests should see few changes.

New York-based VICI Properties bought assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Venetian Expo for $4 billion. Apollo Global Management acquired Venetian operations for $2.25 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company led by Sheldon Adelson until his death last year, will effectively cease U.S. operations to focus on properties in Asia.