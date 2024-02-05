© 2024 KUNR
Here are Nevada's 2024 Republican caucus results

By Washington desk
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:01 PM PST
Updated February 8, 2024 at 9:45 AM ET

Voting concludes Thursday in Nevada's Republican caucus election.

While Nevada Democrats and Republicans held primaries on Feb. 6, the state GOP also decided to host its own caucus two days later. Donald Trump is on the caucus ballot and Nikki Haley is only on the primary ballot. The caucus on Thursday will be the only contest that's awarding GOP delegates. Caucuses convene at 7 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET.

View the live results.

