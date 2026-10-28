Chris Remington
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In the coming days, voters across the country will cast their ballots in midterm elections that could shift the balance of power in Washington. A lot of focus has been devoted to the contested races for Congress, with billions of dollars being spent on critical statewide contests and referendums.
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Two months after Hurricane Ian scattered boats across southwestern Florida and its coastal waters, salvage firms are still working to extricate them from trees, houses and the sea floor.