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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

Politics: The midterm races you aren’t hearing about

NPR | By Chris Remington,
Lucia Starbuck
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:37 PM PDT
Two voters filling out their ballots while standing at separate tables.
TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
People fill their ballots during the first day of early voting for the midterm elections in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the coming days, voters across the country will cast their ballots in midterm elections that could shift the balance of power in Washington. A lot of focus has been devoted to the contested races for Congress, with billions of dollars being spent on critical statewide contests and referendums.

From governors’ mansions to statehouses to local ballot initiatives, voters will make their voices heard.

We gather a panel of experts and zero in on some midterm races that aren’t necessarily making national headlines.

Guests:

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

This episode originally aired and was published on the1a.org on Oct. 22, 2026. Learn more about 1A on KUNR FM.
Politics and Policy
Chris Remington
See stories by Chris Remington
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck