Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.
Politics: The midterm races you aren’t hearing about
In the coming days, voters across the country will cast their ballots in midterm elections that could shift the balance of power in Washington. A lot of focus has been devoted to the contested races for Congress, with billions of dollars being spent on critical statewide contests and referendums.
From governors’ mansions to statehouses to local ballot initiatives, voters will make their voices heard.
We gather a panel of experts and zero in on some midterm races that aren’t necessarily making national headlines.
Guests:
- Reid Wilson, founder and editor, Pluribus News
- Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor, The Cook Political Report
- Stephen Fowler, political reporter, NPR
- Lucia Starbuck, journalist, KUNR
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This episode originally aired and was published on the1a.org on Oct. 22, 2026. Learn more about 1A on KUNR FM.