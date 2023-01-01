Marc Garber comes to KUNR Reno after a premature retirement attempt in Costa Rica.

His lifelong broadcasting career has taken him to news anchor and host positions at New York City’s NPR station, WNYC, Chicago’s WBEZ, and many other radio stations from California to North Carolina.

He is a professional actor, musician and singer, and a certified teacher of English as a second language.

He loves spending time with “Rio,” the little Costa Rican stray dog who insisted on accompanying Marc on his return to the States!