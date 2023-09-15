© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Stories

Reno City Council selects new redistricting map with six wards

KUNR Public Radio | By Marc Garber
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM PDT
Reno City Council members are sitting along a crescent-shaped dais. There is a person projected onto a screen behind them join the meeting virtually. Several rows of people sitting can be seen in the foreground.
Screenshot
/
City of Reno via YouTube
The Reno City Council meeting on Sept. 13, 2023, in Reno, Nev.

After a comprehensive community engagement process, the Reno City Council has selected a final plan for a new six-ward map.

A map of the city of Reno color-coded as six districts.
City of Reno
The Final Map Option E, selected by Reno City Council. Click on the map to open a larger version in a new tab.

The ordinance was approved on a 5-to-2 vote and will eliminate the existing at-large seat. It also draws new boundaries for each of the six wards.

Council members said they considered population, district compactness, and protecting the voices of minority groups in making their decision.

The new map will take effect in January for all purposes necessary to carry out the 2024 election cycle, including candidate filing and voting. For all other purposes, the map will go into effect when the results of the 2024 election are finalized.

The change from five to six wards may affect who represents you on the council and the ward you will vote in. The council suggests using a new map comparison tool to look up your address.

Tags
Local Stories City of RenoReno City Council
Marc Garber
Marc Garber is KUNR’s Morning Edition host. His lifelong broadcasting career has taken him to news anchor and host positions at New York City’s WNYC, Chicago’s WBEZ, and many other radio stations from California to North Carolina.
See stories by Marc Garber