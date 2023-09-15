Reno City Council selects new redistricting map with six wards
After a comprehensive community engagement process, the Reno City Council has selected a final plan for a new six-ward map.
The ordinance was approved on a 5-to-2 vote and will eliminate the existing at-large seat. It also draws new boundaries for each of the six wards.
Council members said they considered population, district compactness, and protecting the voices of minority groups in making their decision.
The new map will take effect in January for all purposes necessary to carry out the 2024 election cycle, including candidate filing and voting. For all other purposes, the map will go into effect when the results of the 2024 election are finalized.
The change from five to six wards may affect who represents you on the council and the ward you will vote in. The council suggests using a new map comparison tool to look up your address.