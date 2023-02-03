© 2023 KUNR
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck
New episodes on Fridays
Hosted by Lucia Starbuck

KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck breaks down political news in Nevada. Each week, she checks in with elected officials, lobbyists, journalists, or Nevadans whose lives are directly affected by laws passed during the legislative session.

Latest Episodes
    Northern Nevada lawmakers in leadership share goals on education and working across the aisle
    Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck is KUNR’s weekly politics show during the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. The name refers to how the state isn’t blue or red — it’s both — and during this legislative session, the Democratic-controlled legislature will need to work with the Republican governor. The first episode of this show explores what Northern Nevada lawmakers in leadership positions on both sides of the aisle are hoping to achieve during this legislative session.