Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck is KUNR’s weekly politics show during the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. The name refers to how the state isn’t blue or red — it’s both — and during this legislative session, the Democratic-controlled legislature will need to work with the Republican governor. The first episode of this show explores what Northern Nevada lawmakers in leadership positions on both sides of the aisle are hoping to achieve during this legislative session.

Listen • 5:08