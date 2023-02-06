KUNR will offer NPR coverage of State of the Union en español

Lea en español.



For the first time, NPR will provide live Spanish language/bilingual coverage of the State of the Union address and response, in addition to English coverage. KUNR will carry the Spanish content on our “En Español” page.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 7 at 6:00 PM PT, President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress. NPR will provide live, anchored Special Coverage of the president’s address and the anticipated Republican Party response in both English and Spanish this year. KUNR will carry the Spanish content on our “En Español” page, and the English coverage on KUNR.org and on 88.7 FM.

This is the first time that NPR will provide live Spanish language/bilingual coverage of the State of the Union. This is in addition to the English language Special Coverage that NPR provides every year. “NPR's Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union en español -- un programa bilingüe” will feature President Biden’s speech and the Republican response translated in Spanish.

Bilingual commentary will be hosted by A Martinez with NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez, International Correspondent Eyder Peralta, Congressional Correspondent Claudia Grisales and also Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Texas Capitol Reporter for The Texas Newsroom (a public radio journalism collaboration).

This Spanish language coverage will be similar to the English language Special Coverage that NPR provides every year. Again, NPR is offering this bilingual coverage in addition to the usual English-only feed hosted this year by Ari Shaprio.