President Biden has laid out his vision for the future of public education, which includes a nationwide community college tuition waiver for all...
"After just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again," President Biden said in his remarks to lawmakers.
The Biden administration will restore the White House Council on Native American Affairs, an interagency initiative that coordinates federal services...
Many oil, gas and coal-dependent communities around the Mountain West are concerned about the Biden administration's aggressive stance on climate change...
The package has a heavy focus on climate change and the environment, and it has already drawn Republican criticism for its size and scope.
The proposal would overhaul roads, transit, utilities, Internet access and more in the name of creating jobs. It's also intended to combat climate change, racial inequality and competition from China.
The Biden administration reopened enrollment for the Affordable Care Act this week. But enrollment details aren't the same everywhere.
As soon as President Joe Biden stepped foot in the White House, he signed numerous executive orders, including one that calls on Congress to pass the U.S.…
The Biden administration has made a handful of changes to the White House website, from adding gender-inclusive pronouns to its contact form to restarting Spanish-language communications.
President Biden laid out his approach to the pandemic before he took office. On Thursday, he began implementing it, calling the effort a "wartime undertaking."