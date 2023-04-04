Senator Rosen speaks about lowering prescription drug costs during Nevada Legislature address

Rosen touted her help in passing the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation allows the U.S. Health and Human Services department to negotiate the price of certain drugs sold to Medicare recipients starting in 2026. The federal insurance option is available for those over the age of 65 and people with disabilities.

“After years, years of obstruction, Medicare can finally negotiate lower drug costs for our seniors,” Rosen said. “We capped the cost of insulin for those at Medicare for just $35 a month . And as a result, private companies, private industry are taking notice, and they’re now lowering the cost for everyone else.”

The Nevada State Legislature heard a bill on Monday to expand that policy to the rest of the state. Assembly Bill 250 would make it so the prices negotiated at the federal level would be available for all Nevadans, regardless of what insurance they have.

The bill received support from seniors who said a lot of their income goes toward the high cost of prescriptions. The opposition said it’s too early for the state to adopt the policy, and it could discourage pharmaceutical companies from developing future prescription drugs.