Bolstered By Impeachment Inquiry, Trump Campaign And RNC Raise $125 Million

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee took in a huge haul in the third quarter, which ended Tuesday — a combined $125 million.

This means that this year alone, they've raised more than $300 million — double the total that then-President Obama and the Democratic Party had raised at this point in 2011 on Obama's way to a successful reelection bid.

But there's a big difference between now and 2011 — President Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry. The campaign claims that this move by House Democrats helped supercharge Trump's fundraising.

"Boycotts from Hollywood liberals and Democrats' shameful attacks on private citizens, along with unprecedented support for our president, boosted the RNC to break fundraising records again this quarter," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

An RNC official says it already has staff on the ground in 19 states and will be using some of that cash to defend the president and go after vulnerable Democrats on impeachment.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also credited Trump's campaign operation and its partnership with the RNC.

"President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace," Parscale said. "With our great partnership with the RNC and Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, we will reelect the president and win back the House of Representatives."

Huge fundraising haul this quarter. The @gop and @realDonaldTrump campaign brought in 125 million!!!@GOPChairwoman has been killing it. She’s a great partner as we go on to win 4 more years. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 1, 2019

Three days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House was launching an impeachment inquiry into Trump, Parscale crowed about new donors pouring into the campaign.

Wow! 50,000 new donors in two days... and growing. @realDonaldTrump supporters are showing up big league. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 27, 2019

McDaniel said the RNC is investing millions of dollars on the airwaves and on the ground to "hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction and take back the House and reelect President Trump in 2020." That includes $8 million across cable and digital ads to hit former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats on the Ukraine scandal.

Former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer tweeted that today's numbers should be a "giant wake up call."

This should be a giant wake up call. Trump is going to have more resources to deploy earlier and more aggressively than any candidate in history. https://t.co/YzobiwOZ4x — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 1, 2019

Some Democratic candidates also announced their third-quarter fundraising numbers Tuesday. Bernie Sanders' campaign reported $25.3 million, and the candidate tweeted that the "billionaire class should be very, very nervous."

The billionaire class should be very, very nervous. The working people of this country are ready for a political revolution. https://t.co/578Zdzr0uq — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 1, 2019

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported $19.1 million, California Sen. Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker brought in $6 million.

