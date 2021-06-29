Business Beat: Reno’s Icebox Cryotherapy Cooling Things Down, Logistics Companies Expand Into Sparks

Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

Cryotherapy Business Cools Down Reno

As another heat wave blankets northern Nevada, there is one new company in Reno that’s looking to keep things cooler. That is, negative 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reno’s Icebox Cryotherapy Studio is the first of its kind to open in Nevada. Co-owner Andrea Guzman suffered from lingering head and neck pain from multiple car accidents when she first tried cryotherapy treatments. She felt so good that she and her husband Chris left their jobs to open the new business.

Whole-body cryotherapy exposes the body to negative 200-degree temperatures for three minutes. The practice is similar to athletes plunging their bodies into a tub full of ice to cool and heal the body.

Logistics Companies To Add Jobs In Sparks

Two logistics companies are expanding into Sparks — and bringing with them dozens of new jobs.

Maryland-based Hearty Pet moved into a 27,000-square-foot fulfillment center in May. The company, which saw a 1,000% increase in sales last year, has five employees in Sparks. It plans to create up to 25 jobs in the coming years.

Delaware-based Spearpoint Logistics moved into a 50,000-square-foot fulfillment center earlier this year. The company plans to hire around 30 employees over the next three to five years.

Northern Nevada Unemployment Metrics Show Strong Rebound

Northern Nevada’s latest unemployment numbers signal a continuing economic recovery.

The jobless rate in May fell to 4.5% in both Washoe and Douglas counties. That’s lower than the national average of 5.8% and statewide rate of 7.8%.

