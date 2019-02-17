Related Programs: 
Freestanding ER Opens In Northwest Reno

    The Northern Nevada Medical Center's new freestanding ER is located at the Canyon Center Shopping Plaza at 10290 N. McCarran Blvd.

Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a freestanding emergency department in northwest Reno. 

The 24-hour facility will be the first-ever freestanding emergency medical care center in Reno-Sparks. Similar to a hospital ER, it will treat a variety of emergency medical needs including chest pain, broken bones, minor lacerations, flu and other ailments.

The space will have eight treatment rooms, including exam rooms designed to triage low-severity patients, as well as imaging services and a pharmacy.

Their goal is to provide shorter wait-times for patients who do not require robust treatment.

