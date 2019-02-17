Freestanding ER Opens In Northwest Reno

Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a freestanding emergency department in northwest Reno.

The 24-hour facility will be the first-ever freestanding emergency medical care center in Reno-Sparks. Similar to a hospital ER, it will treat a variety of emergency medical needs including chest pain, broken bones, minor lacerations, flu and other ailments.

The space will have eight treatment rooms, including exam rooms designed to triage low-severity patients, as well as imaging services and a pharmacy.

Their goal is to provide shorter wait-times for patients who do not require robust treatment.

