Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to clarify that at this time, the freestanding emergency care center is slated to open in 2020. A previous…
Several feet of snow have fallen around the Lake Tahoe region but a report by the Department of Energy says Tahoe will see a significant decline of snow…
Northern Nevada is making room for industrial space this year, sectioning off 4.5 million square feet of land, but developers are facing some hurdles.…
A group of Washoe County middle school teachers recently gathered for a hands-on STEM training program. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern…
Stable gold prices are pushing Nevada's largest mining operators to look for new deposits. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Nothern Nevada Buisness…
The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College are creating a workforce pipeline for Northern Nevada’s advanced manufacturing…
A new tech academy in Northern Nevada will aim to boost local workforce for Internet of Things or IOT, blockchain industries. KUNR contributor Kaleb…
Marijuana taxes generated more than $8 million in August, setting another monthly record in Nevada. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada…
Tahoe-Truckee winter employees are relying on snow for income this season. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has more.…
A new Reno addiction treatment and mental health clinic has opened at Renown. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has the…