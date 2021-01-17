 Horror Film Fans Were Better Prepared For The Pandemic | KUNR
Related Programs: 
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Horror Film Fans Were Better Prepared For The Pandemic

By 20 minutes ago
  • Adobe Stock
Originally published on January 14, 2021 2:57 pm

A love of apocalyptic horror films may have actually helped people mentally prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. At least, that's according to research published this month in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.


More than 300 people participated in the study, and researchers found that those who enjoyed horror films before the pandemic were more psychologically resilient in 2020.

"They reported fewer symptoms of depression, of anxiety, or sleeplessness," said the study's lead author, Coltan Scrivner of the University of Chicago. "This is really cool because a lot of these symptoms, especially anxiety and depression, have been skyrocketing during 2020, and so it seems like this specific group of people are reporting fewer of those symptoms."

Scrivner said the findings show that fictional stories can mentally prepare us for real life challenges – like a pandemic.

"It could just be the case that they've learned how to calm themselves down when they're feeling anxious, or they've learned how to deal with uncertainty, or they've seen something like it before in a zombie movie," he said.

While horror fans were more psychologically resilient, the research found that fans of apocalyptic horror films (like zombie or alien invasion movies) also felt they knew how to physically prepare for the pandemic.

“They would say things like they knew what to buy in preparation for the pandemic, that the consequences didn’t catch them by surprise quite as much. So the idea is that, it wasn’t just scary, but there was maybe some actual practical knowledge that they gained from this,” Scrivner said.

The study also looked at people with a morbid curiosity, or those who are curious about dangerous or “bad” things, ranging from serial killers to ghosts to violence. They found that these people responded to the pandemic with a “positive resilience.”

They didn’t just experience fewer bad symptoms of anxiety and depression, “They were able to find ways to enjoy their life during the pandemic, more so than people who weren’t as morbidly curious. So they were able to find things that they enjoy doing, they were able to have a sense of meaning during that time,” he said.

While Scrivner didn’t specifically look at the differences between those who like horror movies and TV shows, he said it’s reasonable to assume that fans of long-running shows like “The Walking Dead” were even more prepared. That show, in particular, shows the longer-term effects of a major event.

“As we’ve gone on, the virus is still scary...the zombies are still scary, but other things become even worse or just as bad,” he said. “With COVID, we’re seeing the economic downfall that’s adding additional strain. We’re seeing a lot of social uprisings that are in part due to either the coronavirus or social restrictions related to it.”

Scrivner added that they controlled for personality traits like extroversion or neuroticism, meaning they identified those factors and did their research in such a way that they didn’t play a major role in the findings.

However, Scrivner says if horror isn't your thing, he doesn't recommend forcing yourself to go binge-watch now. It may not have immediate effects, and could also induce more anxiety in some people.

“If you're somebody who knows that you can't really deal with horror movies, that's obviously going to make it worse, not better,” he said.

However, he plans to keep researching to see if watching horror movies could work as a kind of exposure therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy to help certain people help themselves.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
movies
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus

Related Content

Learn More About A Horror Classic In 'Leap of Faith': Robin's Movie Review

By Nov 7, 2020
Someone holds a film clapboard in front of a girl.
Shudder

Normally, ponderings about scary movies end right after Halloween or Day of the Dead.  Covid times merit further consideration of scary issues, along with the upcoming release of a documentary called Leap of Faith. The project features director William Friedkin’s thoughts about his huge hit, The Exorcist.

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By , , & Jan 15, 2021
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

6:39 p.m. | January 15, 2021

Nevada Reports More Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths In Past Two Days
By Michelle Billman

Nevada is reporting 40 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That means more than 100 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the past two days.

Herd Immunity: What Is It And How Do We Reach It?

By Jan 15, 2021
A closeup of a pharmacist filling a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Health officials say that a majority of Nevadans would need the COVID-19 vaccine for the population to receive herd immunity. That’s when enough people are immunized to slow the spread of infection. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck has this explainer.