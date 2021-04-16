 Indianapolis Pastor 'Angry' and 'Bewildered' By City's Gun Violence | KUNR
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Indianapolis Pastor 'Angry' and 'Bewildered' By City's Gun Violence

By & & Amy Isackson 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 16, 2021 1:23 pm

After the mass shooting Thursday in Indianapolis, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rev. Charles Harrison, president of the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition, about the impact of gun violence in his city.