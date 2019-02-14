Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Interview: Gov. Sisolak Talks Legislative Priorities

By 3 hours ago
  • Governor Steve Sisolak speaking at his innauguration.
    Governor Steve Sisolak speaking at his innauguration.
    Krysta Scripter

When Nevada's Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak gave his State of the State address, he laid out an agenda that called for more education funding, increasing the minimum wage and implementing background checks on gun sales. Now with the session in full swing, lawmakers are turning some of that agenda into legislation. KUNR's Political Reporter Paul Boger sat down with Governor Sisolak in his office in Carson City to talk about his priorities as lawmakers get to work.

Among the governor’s top priorities is passing an $8.8 billion state budget, an increase in state spending over the current budget. Sisolak says the increase is intended to pay for certain programs.

"I think there are programs that have been underfunded for a long, long time. They needed to be funded, whether that's Meals on Wheels, investing more money in education, investing more money in mental health," Sisolak said.

In addition to funding, Governor Sisolak has pushed for the full implementation of Nevada’s stalled gun background check measure. There is currently a measure before lawmakers that would amend the version passed by voters in 2016 with a workaround. Sisolak says he’s looking forward to seeing the bill when it hits his desk.

"We need to institute the will of the voters. The voters spoke. They voted on this issue. People wanted a background check, close the loophole on background checks and it's my understanding that's what [lawmakers] are going to move forward with."

Lawmakers will likely approve the measure by the end of the week.

Editor’s Note: During the interview, you may have heard an acronym -- D.S.A. -- That stands for Distributive School Account, it's essentially the pot of money directed to K-12 education in Nevada.

Tags: 
2019 Nevada Legislature
Governor Steve Sisolak
Election 2018

Related Content

Governor Sisolak Calls For More Education Funds, Gun Control In Address

By Jan 17, 2019
Paul Boger

Nevada's new Democratic Governor, Steve Sisolak, is calling on lawmakers to increase funding for public schools, protect the Affordable Care Act, and pass gun control measures as part of his first State of the State Address.

#NVLEG Week 1: Vetoes, Bipartisanship And Bill Introductions

By Feb 11, 2019
Paul Boger

The first week of Nevada's 2019 Legislative Session is in the books, and to help us make sense of the goings-on in Carson, KUNR's Political Reporter Paul Boger sat down with News Director Michelle Billman to discuss the latest from the capital city.

Nevada Lawmakers Kick Off Majority Female Session

By Feb 5, 2019
Paul Boger

Nevada’s 2019 Legislative Session is now underway, and for the first time in U.S. history, women will make up the majority of lawmakers in a state legislature. 

Democrats Win Big In Nevada Midterm Elections

By Nov 7, 2018
Woman speaks to reporter
Jana Sayson

Democrats in Nevada saw big wins across the Silver State on election night, winning several statewide offices including U.S. Senate and governor. KUNR’s Paul Boger has more.