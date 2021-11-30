2019 Nevada Legislature

-
A contentious bill meant to provide businesses and some government agencies immunity from COVID-19-related death and injury suits is now on it’s way to…
As fire season begins to ramp up across the American West, firefighters in Nevada will have more money this year to battle those blazes. That's due, in…
Lawmakers in Nevada passed a number of bills aimed at improving the state's healthcare system this session. To help break some of it down, KUNR's Senior…
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Congress passing the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Now, a century later, the nation's first…
Nevada's 2019 legislative session is officially over. To help break down the session and the hundreds of measures passed over the past four months, KUNR's…
At midnight, Nevada’s 2019 legislative session will be over. But even though there are less than 24 hours until sine die, lawmakers still have a lot left…
Lawmakers in Nevada are set to approve a measure meant to overhaul the state’s education funding mechanism. The measure would, in part, streamline the…
Lawmakers in the Nevada Senate are advancing a bill that could totally overhaul the way the state pays for public K-12 education. Senate Bill 543 would…
Governor Steve Sisolak has approved a measure that will restore the voting rights of thousands of ex-felons upon the completion of their sentence or…
A bill to tighten portions of Nevada’s gun laws is picking up steam after a month-long delay. In a 4-3 split vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved…