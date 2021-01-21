 Mountain West Leads The Nation In Fatal Encounters With Police | KUNR
Mountain West Leads The Nation In Fatal Encounters With Police

BOISE, IDAHO — The Mountain West has the highest rate of fatal encounters with police in the nation. That's according to the Mountain West News Bureau's ground-breaking series "Elevated Risk," which takes a hard look at law enforcement in our region.

"Over the past year, we'd been really drilling down on community engagement, and one of the things we were hearing – anecdotally at least – was that our region seems to be a hotspot for fatal encounters with police," said Kate Concannon, managing editor. "So we decided to take a look at the data to truth-squad that. And what we found is alarming."

Over five years, an average of 7.74 people per million residents each year were killed by police in the Mountain West. Nationwide, an average of 5.48 people were killed by police per million residents each year. 

"No matter which dataset we looked at, the result was the same: People in the Mountain West are more likely to be killed by police than any other region of the U.S.," said Jordan Wirfs-Brock, data journalist. (For more on the data, visit this FAQ page).

   

This coverage was also shaped and informed by listening sessions with community members and law enforcement officers. The five-part series digs into the reasons behind the high fatal encounter rate and more. 

"There are a lot of theories about why we have such high fatal encounter rates, but the most common ones boil down to this: high rates of gun ownership, poor access to mental health services and a lack of robust police training and stringent use-of-force policies," said Nate Hegy, the bureau's community engagement and roving rural reporter.

The series includes stories from across the region, and Canada: 

The Mountain West News Bureau is a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico with support from affiliate stations across the region. 

This project was powered by America Amplified, a public radio initiative.

What Should We Know About Law Enforcement In Your Community?

By Nov 1, 2020

The Mountain West News Bureau is reporting on policing in our region. Data show that, as a whole, our region has a high per capita rate of law enforcement-involved fatalities. But there are big disparities among communities. Montana's Yellowstone County, for example, has one of the highest rates of police-involved fatalities, while Kootenai County, Idaho, has one of the lowest.

Why is that? Is policing in our region different? Are there different challenges in our communities? This year we’ll be reporting on our findings, and we also want to hear from you.

Low-Held Gun Can Reduce Police Officer Error, Study Shows

By Oct 7, 2020

A dispatcher says someone was reportedly walking around a house when the owners were away on vacation. An update says that person appears to be holding a gun.


Activists Say Police Reform Bill To Ban Chokeholds In Nevada Isn’t Enough

By Aug 4, 2020
A sign on the ground that says, "Ban Chokeholds," covered in spotted shade from a tree.
Ty C. O’Neil / This Is Reno / Nevada News

Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country, and in Nevada, and with them, demands for police reform. In response, lawmakers in Nevada have approved a bill meant to change how law enforcement officers in the state handle arrests, but activists say there’s more to be done.