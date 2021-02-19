NPS Launches A Single Feature-Rich App For National Parks

The National Park Service just dropped an early version of its new app.

The free app, available to Android and Apple users, offers features including downloadable trail maps, lodging reservations and even audio tours.

For example, many of the scenes in the iconic movie Stars Wars were filmed in Death Valley National Park. “A wise old Jedi and a young Luke Skywalker once stood on top of this iconic ridge overlooking Mos Eisley,” the app's tour guide says as you swipe through an interactive map. The app also has live webcams and air quality trackers as well news updates and event calendars.

“The beta version of the new NPS mobile app recently became available in app stores as part of a soft launch,” the agency said in a statement. “At this time, we are focusing on finalizing content and testing features in preparation for the upcoming public launch. More information on the app will be available in the coming months.”

