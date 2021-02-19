 NPS Launches A Single Feature-Rich App For National Parks | KUNR
Related Programs: 
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

NPS Launches A Single Feature-Rich App For National Parks

By 14 minutes ago
  • A digital screenshot of the Death Valley home page on the new National Parks Service App.
    The app features different national parks, each with its own home page, which guides the user through a variety of activities like tours, sunset or sunrise locations and lodging.
    Screenshot / National Parks Service App

The National Park Service just dropped an early version of its new app.

The free app, available to Android and Apple users, offers features including downloadable trail maps, lodging reservations and even audio tours.

For example, many of the scenes in the iconic movie Stars Wars were filmed in Death Valley National Park. “A wise old Jedi and a young Luke Skywalker once stood on top of this iconic ridge overlooking Mos Eisley,” the app's tour guide says as you swipe through an interactive map. The app also has live webcams and air quality trackers as well news updates and event calendars.

“The beta version of the new NPS mobile app recently became available in app stores as part of a soft launch,” the agency said in a statement. “At this time, we are focusing on finalizing content and testing features in preparation for the upcoming public launch. More information on the app will be available in the coming months.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
national parks service
national parks
Parks and rec

Related Content

Proposed Interior Dept. Budget Targets Public Lands, Climate Science

By Feb 12, 2020
A side-by-side image shows glacial differences between 1938 and 2019 at Glacier National Park in Montana.
USGS

President Donald Trump unveiled his budget proposal Monday, and a significant cut to the Department of Interior is on the table.

The Trump administration wants to cut funding for all but one agency within the Interior, for a 16% overall reduction.

Fresh Air And Food Trucks? National Parks Exploring Expanded Commercial Options

By Jul 17, 2020
An image of a boat in the middle of a beautiful, blue alpine lake in Glacier National Park.
National Park Service

The Department of Interior is proposing a rule change that could open the door for more private companies to operate within national parks.

Grand Teton National Park Will Use Volunteer Culling To Remove Non-Native Goats

By Aug 15, 2020

Grand Teton National Park is asking for the public's help in addressing its non-native mountain goat problem. The park announced Thursday, August 6, it is now accepting applications from qualified volunteers for a culling program. Culling is set to begin mid-September and wrap up by the middle of November.