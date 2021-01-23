 The Slopes Can Be Safe – If You Skip The Aprés-Ski Scene | KUNR
Related Program: 
Mountain West News Bureau

The Slopes Can Be Safe – If You Skip The Aprés-Ski Scene

By 3 hours ago
  • charmedlightph / Adobe Stock
Originally published on January 21, 2021 3:51 pm

Some of the Mountain West's COVID-19 hotspots have been, and continue to be, areas with major ski resorts.


One of the earliest hot spots in the pandemic was Blaine County, Idaho. That area surrounding the Sun Valley Ski Resort had one of the highest levels of COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation for a while.

Now, areas with the highest rates of the virus include Teton County, Wyo., home to Jackson, and Pitkin County, Colo., home to Aspen.

Officials in San Miguel County, Colo., which includes Telluride, say they've tracked the virus's spread, and it isn't coming from the slopes, the chairlifts or lift lines – it's from gatherings afterwards, or the aprés-ski.

"Ski areas attract folks who like to be social, they like to congregate with each other," said Mike Bordogna, the manager of San Miguel County.

Even outdoors, being near someone without a mask and touching damp surfaces increases your chances of catching and spreading the virus. That's according to May Chu, a clinical professor at the Colorado School of Public Health.

"What we were always worried about was really not the skiing, downhill skiing or cross-country skiing," Chu said.

Instead, she says the concerns arise from close-up conversations afterwards, even if you're outdoors. Face unmasked exposure for 15 minutes, she says, and "you will likely pick up virus if somebody in that proximity less than 3 feet from you is exhaling infective virus."

San Miguel County's population more than doubles on weekends as visitors come in, Bordogna says, but the locals are social, too. And locals there tend to do their own traveling. So he says town officials keep cautioning residents to practice safe behavior so their ski resorts, and local economy, can keep moving.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, Schweitzer Mountain Resort recently canceled twilight skiing after visitors refused to follow mask and social distancing rules.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
ski
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus

Related Content

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By , , , & 20 hours ago
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

4:45 p.m. | January 22, 2021

Nevada’s COVID-19 Death Toll Is Approaching 4,000
By Michelle Billman

In Nevada, the death toll from COVID-19 is at 3,958 and the state’s test positivity rate has ticked down slightly to just under 20%. Nevada’s daily average of new cases is now down to 1,365 reported over the last two-week period.

Ski Down and Mask Up — Resorts Try To Stay Safe In Pandemic Skiing Boom

By Jan 18, 2021

Eager to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors, more people than ever are hitting the slopes on skis and snowboards.

"Oh, yeah. I mean, we sold probably a thousand more season passes this year than we ever had," says John DeVivo, the General Manager of Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire. "We were up about 20% in pass sales."

Avalanches Claim Four Lives In The Rockies

By Dec 23, 2020
An investigator is examining the snow pack of an avalanche on a mountain.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Avalanches in the Rocky Mountains killed four people late last week, three in Colorado and one in Wyoming. Drew Hardesty is with the Utah Avalanche Center. He says it's been a fairly dry early season for many states around the West.