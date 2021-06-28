Some Proud Boys Are Moving To Local Politics As Scrutiny Of Far-Right Group Ramps Up

The Proud Boys are going local.

The last six months have seen dozens of alleged members of the far-right extremist group charged with actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. This was followed by even more marginalization of the group by corporate America. And a late January revelation that the national chairman of the organization was once an informant for law enforcement led some chapters to threaten to splinter off.

Founded in 2016 as a self-described "Western chauvinist" organization, the Proud Boys is defined as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The SPLC's Cassie Miller described the Proud Boys ideology as focusing on the principles "that politics should be practiced by force, that the country is full of internal enemies, that the United States needs to be reborn or renewed in some way."

With the law enforcement spotlight on the group, Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio envisions his organization focusing on local political races rather than national ones.

"I've always said my goal for this year ... was simple," Tarrio said. "Start getting more involved in local politics, running our guys for office from local seats, whether it's a simple GOP seat or a city council seat."

Tarrio will be going local himself. Following a year in which he admits his organization has "been through the wringer," he told NPR he plans to step down as national chairman in September to focus on his chapter in Florida.

Tarrio dismissed signs of turmoil within his organization, claiming that hundreds of Proud Boys recently met in Georgia. He added that he has met with chapters that threatened to splinter off, to assuage their concerns, and that "we're all on the same page." The Proud Boys has a national membership of some 30,000, he claimed, though he could not provide any evidence, as there is no central repository of membership.

A Wall Street Journal investigation into the group's struggling finances recently revealed that Tarrio secretly ran a T-shirt business that was selling Black Lives Matter merchandise. Tarrio claimed that it was not a sign of financial desperation but a sly prank in which he and the Proud Boys were earning beer money by selling BLM T-shirts.

The Proud Boys' new goal of pivoting to local politics appears to be a reaction to the group's marginalization on the national stage. An NPR project tracking the hundreds of individuals prosecuted in the U.S. Capitol riot showed that more than 30 people have alleged Proud Boys connections. Tarrio said his organization had been banned from many major U.S. businesses, including Airbnb, Uber, credit card processors and major banks.

One person seeking local office is Joel Campbell, a former Proud Boy running for City Council in Topeka, Kan. Campbell, however, said he left the organization after the Jan. 6 insurrection because he believed it had become too far outside the mainstream. In particular, he disagreed with the Capitol riot and members of the Proud Boys who "were going out looking for fights during ... protests."

"I knew that if I wanted to actually seriously pursue a political career, that I could not be associated with them anymore," Campbell told NPR.

A 34-year-old who got a Proud Boys tattoo on his forearm after former President Donald Trump famously told the group's members to "stand back and stand by," Campbell said he joined because he felt that news outlets and politicians were attacking "straight white men" such as himself.

His association with the far-right organization has drawn attention in his community, especially after The Topeka Capital-Journal profiled him this year. The notoriety has been a boost for his campaign, Campbell argued.

"The truth is, I haven't spent one campaign dollar. I haven't asked for one donation yet. And I'm probably the most well-known person in Topeka," Campbell said. He describes his views as seeking "minimum government, maximum freedom," and added that he is "very anti-drug war" — views that are similar to what drew him to the Proud Boys in the first place.

Regardless of whether or not he wins his City Council race in November, Campbell doesn't rule out ever rejoining the group. He said that he hasn't "given it much thought" and that he chooses "not to change anything at this point."

As for his Proud Boys tattoo — necessary to become a "third-degree" member of the group — he said he doesn't yet have a plan for removing or covering it up.



AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Just a few months before the U.S. Women's Soccer Team went on to win the World Cup in 2019, they took a huge risk.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Equal pay, equal pay, equal pay.

CHANG: More than 20 players filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation seeking equitable pay and treatment compared to the men's team. Now, there is a new documentary that captures the U.S. Women's Team's perspective. It's called "LFG." That's an abbreviation for the phrase let's go with an expletive in the middle, a rallying cry for the team. Filmmaker Andrea Nix Fine says "LFG" is a story that will resonate with a lot of women out there.

ANDREA NIX FINE: I think that women across the world will watch this and at one moment or another, are - they're going to feel like, oh, been there, felt that - the lack of value, the lack of respect - I mean, in a way that, like, is not the same as being celebrated.

CHANG: I talked with Andrea Nix Fine and Jessica McDonald, a forward for the 2019 World Cup-winning team about the film and the lawsuit. And I asked McDonald, what were the first thoughts that ran through her head when her team started talking about suing their boss?

JESSICA MCDONALD: Oh, man, I was freaking out 'cause I was like, lawsuit? I don't know anything about lawsuits. What? Oh, man. And I was new to the team at this time as well, you know.

CHANG: Well, what were you freaking out about specifically? What were you afraid of happening?

MCDONALD: Well, no. When I heard lawsuit, you know, just, like, that's...

CHANG: Yeah.

MCDONALD: ...An intimidating word. Like, how many people on this earth can say they've been, you know, part of a lawsuit, let alone, like, suing...

CHANG: Yeah.

MCDONALD: ...Your employer? You know, and for me being new to the team, obviously, I felt nervous. And I'm like, is this going to, like, kill my position on this team? Like, I just got here, you know? But, like, I didn't know what to expect. So obviously, right off the bat, I just - I didn't know what to expect. But then, you know, once we started talking more and I got more of a grip and understanding of everything that was going on, I was totally on board and felt, obviously, more confident once I got more information.

CHANG: Yeah. And I mean, you're a single mother. The film gets into this a bit. But what it does show us is sort of your life living as a professional athlete still comes with a lot of financial strain. Can you talk about that?

MCDONALD: Yeah. The world knew that, you know, a lot of us female athletes, we work multiple jobs. And that's been kind of accepting in our society. But once you see it, I feel like it's so much more eye-opening. Like, I'm showing people, you know, I barely had a meal in a day because, you know, I'm going from literally training to giving a public speech to going to train kids to another appearance. And this is all in one day.

You know, especially me being a single mom, just handling everything on my own with my kid - if you're a parent, you know how hard that is. Even if you're in a partnership, it's hard. And so for me to be able to do everything that I'm able to do, I'm grateful. But it's also very eye-opening for everybody out there and just showing how, you know, unfair the pay really is when I'm over here working multiple jobs in the middle of my season.

CHANG: Well, when the federal district court threw out your team's equal pay claim last May, one of the things that the judge said was, look, these female players are being paid according to the terms of the agreement that they sign onto. Now, they just want to back out of that agreement. What do you say to that central argument?

MCDONALD: All of this happening - I'm still a new player. And so when the original agreement was signed, you know, I heard different things, obviously, on my side of things with my team and those who are working with us. It's almost as if we got bullied into, you know, these contracts that we're in right now.

NIX FINE: And I think also with the way that - you know we'd been talking to a number of the players. And Jessica, I think you all were so stunned, as were I think everybody, about how could the judge come into that - reach that conclusion with that argument? And I think the takeaway, which is really fundamentally why the appeal continues, is that it's not the fact that, hey, you got a deal, you accepted it and now you don't like it. The answer that really needs to be looked at - did U.S. Soccer ever offer the women's team the same deal, line for line? And the answer is no. That's where the discrimination happens. They were actually never offered that deal. And that is the deal they continued to fight for. And that's why there is still appeal.

CHANG: We do have to note that this film didn't include any interviews with anyone on the U.S. Soccer Federation side. Why was that?

NIX FINE: Well, it's of their choosing. We extended the opportunity for the Federation to participate on an on-camera interview. And right in the beginning of the film, we let it be known that they chose to decline. But, you know, we agreed and engaged with conversations with them off camera to make sure we understood their position on the equal pay dispute. And we spent two years researching court records and public documents and CBA agreements. And it's very researched and reviewed to make sure everything's on there. So in the end of the day, I guess you'll have to ask them why they chose not to participate. But they were asked, and they chose not to.

CHANG: Well, the U.S. Soccer Federation told The Washington Post that you didn't approach them for an interview until late into production. First of all, is that true? And if so, why not just hold the film until you could tell a more balanced story?

NIX FINE: Oh, we did approach them, and we gave them ample time to participate. That was their decision. And they declined. And we felt it was unfortunate.

CHANG: Well, it is clear that this lawsuit has put the fight for equal pay on maybe the biggest stage that it's ever been on in this country. I mean, there are these amazing scenes throughout the film where you can hear stadiums and huge crowds cheering, equal pay, equal pay. And I'm just - I'm curious, Jessica, however this lawsuit ultimately resolves down the road, what has this fight meant to you? What has taking this stand meant to you?

MCDONALD: Everything. Right now, this is something historical. This is a movement. This is a movement for - I always say this - but all the little girls who want to be in our shoes one day because they're going to deserve it. All the women who are putting in the time, who are putting in the effort and kicking ass at their job, I mean, there's nothing more deserving than, you know, if not equal, than more than what their male counterparts are receiving. And so at the end of the day, this is all about fairness, fairness for everybody. And so women out there, you know, we're badass, and we're going to continue to fight. And that's exactly what it means to me.

CHANG: Jessica McDonald is a 2019 World Cup champion. Andrea Nix Fine's new film is called "LFG." It's out on HBO now.

Thank you both so much for being with us.

NIX FINE: Thank you, Ailsa.

MCDONALD: Yeah. Thanks for having us; appreciate it.

