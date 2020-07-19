Updates On The Hog Fire In Lassen, Plumas Counties

For the latest, most up-to-date information, visit the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Facebook Page >>

5:31 p.m. | July 20, 2010

Civil authorities in California have issued a local area emergency due to the Hog Fire.

The Hog Fire is causing the outage of both telephone and internet service in Lassen and Northern Plumas Counties. The outages are hampering the use of 911 in the area.

If you can't get through to 911, Plumas County is asking you to email the sheriff's office at dispatch@pcso.net. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on the Hog Fire on Facebook.

Crews are working to restore service; it's not known when that will happen.

CAL FIRE reports the blaze, burning near Susanville, is approximately 5,800 acres, with zero percent containment.

11:26 a.m. | July 20, 2010

CAL FIRE announced that 170 structures are currently threatened as a result of the Hog Fire, but no damages have been reported at this time. The agency released a map this morning of the blaze, burning near Susanville, Cali, showing approximately 5,800 acres.

Evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Lake Forest Estates

Riverbench Road

Britt Lane

Thumper Hill Road

Ridge Top Road

North and South sides of Highway 36 from A1 to Willard Creek Road

The following road closures are in effect:

County Road A1 is closed from Gallatin Road to Highway 36.

Highway 44 is closed from the Highway 44 and 36 Junction to A21.

Highway 36 is closed from the Highway 44 and 36 Junction to Westwood.

An evacuation center has been set up at Lassen Community College. For more information, call 530-250-9088.

Fire Information

According to CAL FIRE, the Hog Fire began Saturday afternoon and has now swelled to 5,800 acres, with 0% containment. The blaze is burning heavy timber north of the Goumaz Campground. The cause remains under investigation.