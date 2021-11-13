© 2021 KUNR
Robin Holabird's Film Review

'Last Night in Soho': Robin's movie review

KUNR Public Radio | By Robin Holabird
Published November 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM PST
A movie poster for “Last Night in Soho.” A collage with three men and a women looking toward the center of the composition. Another woman is looking toward the camera. In the center of the poster is a neon sign with the film’s title.

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird takes a look at a new movie that is draped in nostalgia.

The word “fun” best describes the Swinging Sixties sounds layering the musical playlist for Last Night in Soho. Songs add a giddy, light feel to the movie, even though it takes a quick turn from a bouncy opening dance number into a story that eventually reveals ghosts and a knife-wielding psycho.

The story’s creative force, Edgar Wright, earned his reputation from projects like the zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead, so he knows how to juxtapose disparate genres. Taking his title from a 1960s song with the lyrics, “Last night in Soho I let my life go,” Wright and his co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns draw inspiration from playful music with a Midnight in Paris love for nostalgia.

Their main character Eloise — yes, the name of a Sixties song — hopes to make it big in the fashion world, and one night in Soho, she finds herself transported back fifty years in a dream that feels like reality. She sees herself in an alter ego, a young woman named Sandie, who also aims at making it big in the city. Or, downtown as she sings in a variation of the Petula Clark hit. Real, or just a dream? Eloise has no idea but loves the exciting adventure.

Wright’s eye as director captures the past’s magic, with the full skirts, bright colors, and attention to accessories that defined much of the era. He adds another treat: some major 1960s stars, like Rita Tushingham from A Taste of Honey, Terence Stamp from The Collector, and Diana Rigg of The Avengers television series. They add spark for the two key leads, Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, promising young women recognizable from Jojo Rabbit and The Queen’s Gambit. The two play well off each other, mimicking one another’s moves while hitting both emotional and musical notes.

Visuals and music keep the story afloat, even when it devolves into ridiculous terrain as a dark side of the Swinging Sixties emerges. Like those songs — catchy but a bit vapid — Last Night in Soho thumbs its nose at anything serious and proves surprisingly diverting.

Robin Holabird is KUNRs entertainment reviewer, author and former film commissioner for the Nevada Film Office. A full archive of her reviews can be found here.

Robin Holabird
Robin Holabird reviews movies for KUNR, and her reviews have aired for more than 30 years. During that time, she has had a high profile in the Nevada film community.
