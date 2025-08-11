Amy Fleming, the musical director of High Desert Harmony, describes the group as 'Reno's a cappella women's chorus. We welcome singers of any background and experience that identify as female or non-binary to come and join us.' A background in music is not required.

While all of the group's music is unaccompanied, or a cappella, the chorus sings, according to Fleming, 'primarily in the barbershop style.' In barbershop music, she continues, 'The melody is an internal part. It's four parts with the melody on the inside. So the harmonies can be complex and kind of tight, but that's what makes it feel good to listen to and to sing.'

The concert 'Harmony in the Park – A Celebration of Barbershop Music' will feature performances by High Desert Harmony as well as the Silver Dollar Chorus and LoveNotes, named the 2014 International Champion Quartet 'Queens of Harmony' at the Sweet Adelines International Quartet Competition.

LoveNotes will also be teaching a pre-concert workshop in which participants can, according to Fleming, 'learn a little bit about barbershop and get to try it out' for themselves.

The High Desert Harmony Chorus presents 'Harmony in the Park: A Celebration of Barbershop Music' on Sunday, August 17 at the California Building at Idlewild Park in Reno. The concert starts at 2:00 p.m., with the workshop on barbershop music at 1.30. highdesertharmony.net.

–

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.