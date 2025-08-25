© 2025 KUNR
KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada’s Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves

One More Chapter at The Basement in Reno

By Chris Morrison
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:31 AM PDT
One More Chapter logo

One More Chapter Reno opened in April on the first floor at The Basement in Reno.

The bookstore, as its Instagram page says, came into being 'to bring you the best reads, cozy vibes, and a community of book lovers.'

Camryn Hartman, proprietor of One More Chapter Reno, opened the store because, as she said in a recent interview, 'I love reading, and everyone said I should be a librarian or work at Barnes & Noble or open a bookstore.' The store highlights 'mostly fantasy, romance, some mystery, and young adult' books.

The Basement, located at the old post office building on South Virginia Street, has been turned into a space for retail and food vendors.

This is the first in a series of features on independent bookstores in the greater Reno area.

