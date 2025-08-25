One More Chapter at The Basement in Reno

The bookstore, as its Instagram page says, came into being 'to bring you the best reads, cozy vibes, and a community of book lovers.'

Camryn Hartman, proprietor of One More Chapter Reno, opened the store because, as she said in a recent interview, 'I love reading, and everyone said I should be a librarian or work at Barnes & Noble or open a bookstore.' The store highlights 'mostly fantasy, romance, some mystery, and young adult' books.

The Basement, located at the old post office building on South Virginia Street, has been turned into a space for retail and food vendors.

This is the first in a series of features on independent bookstores in the greater Reno area.

