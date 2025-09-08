Thistle & Nightshade Bookshop in Reno

According to Alex Harrigan, co-owner of Thistle & Nightshade, 'We've been at Mae Anne Avenue for one year, which is really, really exciting. It's been really cool to see how much it's grown in that year, and the people that have found us, and the amount of community that we've found, and the new things that we've been able to offer.'

Harrigan says that the store calls itself 'a bookstore for weirdos and others. So we hope to be a place where people can find books that resonate with them, that they see themselves well represented in stories, and that we can be a super inclusive place.'

Their mix of new and used books includes 'everything from non-fiction to kids, young adult, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, romance.' Local authors are also a priority, with 'about thirty-five local authors who have come and worked with us.' Thistle & Nightshade also offers book clubs, author signings, and other special activities and events.

Thistle & Nightshade has recently launched a new podcast, Back Room Book Talk, which is available at the store's Substack page, thistleandnightshade.substack.com. The store's website is thistle-nightshade.com.

This is the second in a series of features on independent bookstores in the greater Reno area.

