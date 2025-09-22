Apex Concerts Presents 'Two Hundred Years of Joy'

Dmitri Atapine, co-artistic director of Apex Concerts, points out that the musicians in the concert represent the legacy, the present, and the future of chamber music. 'We have with us two brilliant violin soloists, Benjamin Beilman and Maria Ioudenitch … This is the present of chamber music. We also are featuring for the first time on our stage the Viano String Quartet, which are recent recipients of the Avery Fisher Career Grant Award. They are the future, so to say, of chamber music. And we have with us … someone who has been revered as one of the greatest viola players of all time, the violist for many years of the Emerson String Quartet, Lawrence Dutton. He represents, as I like to say, the legacy and the grandeur of chamber music.'

These musicians will be performing the String Quartet, Op. 50 No. 6, 'The Frog,' by Franz Josef Haydn, as well as the Piano Quintet by Robert Schumann, which, says Atapine, is 'one of the most groundbreaking works of early Romanticism.'

The concert concludes with the composition that Atapine regards as 'the greatest chamber music piece that I can think of,' the Octet for strings by Felix Mendelssohn. Despite writing it when he was just sixteen years old, Mendelssohn, in his Octet, has, in Atapine's words, 'all eight parts working in full tandem to create a breadth and effervescence that pretty much no one could achieve in the compositional world that I can think of.'

apexconcerts.org for tickets and information.

–

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.