Toiyabe Chamber Music Society Presents Toiyabe Trio October 25

The Toiyabe Trio, comprised of harpist Emily Montoya Barnes, oboist Aaron Hill, and violist Dustin Budish, will play 'Turn Your Face To The Sun' by Monica Houghton.

Houghton says that '"Turn Your Face To The Sun" is the first half of a proverb from the Maori people of the South Pacific, New Zealand. The text of the proverb is, “turn your face to the sun and the shadows will fall behind you.” And when I saw this proverb, it just struck me right away … Because to me, it indicates that we have agency in our lives and that we can choose a positive orientation.'

'Turn Your Face To The Sun' is the second work that Houghton has composed for the Toiyabe Trio. The first, Trio 'Toiyabe,' which Houghton says was meant 'to express the soul of the desert,' will also be a part of the October 25 concert.

Sylvia Harrison, president of the Toiyabe Chamber Music Society, says that the organization 'was established in 1974, and then eventually morphed into the Tahoe Chamber Music Society, probably about thirty years ago. Three years ago, after COVID, we decided to change our direction a little bit from Tahoe and felt that there was a need to bring chamber music more broadly to Western and Northern Nevada, and hit upon the Toiyabe name as being an appropriate description of the area that we wanted to serve.'

The Toiyabe Chamber Music Society's concert with the Toiyabe Trio is Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Reno. toyabemusic.org for more.

