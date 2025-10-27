David J. Drakulich Art Foundation Connects Veterans And Art

That phrase comes from the mission statement of the David J. Drakulich Art Foundation. Tina Drakulich, co-founder and executive director of the foundation, says that her son David inspired the creation of the foundation. 'David was an avid artist, had been an artist as a child, and we did everything we could as parents to encourage him to have access to visual art.'

But then 9/11 intervened when David Drakulich was fifteen years old. 'It just sort of resonated with him that we were being threatened. I guess he understood from the news that it's possible our freedoms would be impacted.' As a result, he joined the military. 'He served in the 82nd Airborne, and in 2008 he lost his life in Afghanistan. So we wanted to build his legacy through remembering him through the arts.'

Gene Hughes, president of the board of directors of the foundation and himself a veteran, says that the organization's Veterans Art Project teaches veterans 'the visual arts, drawing, painting, watercolor, charcoal, and through that, help veterans to develop their voice as they learn the techniques of art.'

The Foundation's 1st Annual Awards Celebration Event and Dinner is on November 8, just before Veteran's Day. Along with entertainment, dinner, and a silent auction, Tina Drakulich says that 'veterans art will be on display. We're very thrilled to find opportunities for the artists who participate with us to show their work, and we know that that's part of their development.'

'Once they started creating art, then they want the community to see that part of them,' Gene Hughes continues. 'So then the community begins to view them in a different way, and in effect the veteran begins to view the community in a different way.'

The David J. Drakulich Art Foundation's 1st Annual Awards Celebration Event and Dinner is November 8 at the Sierra Arts Foundation Gallery in Reno. djdfoundation.org for more.

