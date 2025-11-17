UNR Fall Dance Festival 2025 Highlights Student Works

'This is a unique event. The Fall Dance Festival features our student work.' says Eve Allen Garza, festival coordinator and a teaching associate professor of dance at the University. 'They have actually started working on this as part of their Choreography 3 class back in the spring semester. And after that, that's their final project to make a dance.'

After works are chosen to be mentored, 'those works are then invited to be continued to develop and explored and perfected throughout the fall semester. And additionally, fully produced,' including sets, lights, and costumes.

The genres explored in the Fall Dance Festival are diverse. 'We have tap this year,' continues Allen Garza. 'We have some really athletic true dance pieces. We have some comedy … We have all sorts. We have some disturbing pieces. We have some intellectual pieces.'

She hopes that audience members leave the Fall Dance Festival 'kind of wowed by the artistry, the athleticism. The dancers are so talented on stage. And of course, a sense of pride, for sure, for these students.'

Performances of the Fall Dance Festival 2025 are Thursday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m., Friday the 21st at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday the 22nd at 1:30 and 7.30 p.m., all at the Redfield Proscenium Theatre at UNR. unr.edu/theatre-dance for more.

