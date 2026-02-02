Nook & Cranny Children's Book Wagon, A Children’s Mobile Bookshop

Emily Lee, the owner of Nook & Cranny Children's Book Wagon, says that her daughter was part of the inspiration for the wagon. 'I have a thirteen-year-old daughter, and books have been always a huge part of our family's life and my daughter's life, So we were moving her older, not-as-age-appropriate children's books out to make room for novels and such, and I literally said to myself out loud, I have enough books to start a bookstore.'

Lee's father had had a mobile bookshop, which led her to purchase an old trailer, which she and her father renovated. 'The doors do open up,' Lee continued, 'and you can shop inside.' Lee still finds it to be 'a very delightful experience. It brings me a lot of joy opening up the trailer.'

Nook & Cranny now also has a brick-and-mortar location at 2135 Dickerson Road in Reno. 'It's still the same vibe as the trailer … it's very cozy, it's 150 square feet, so it's really small, but it's cozy, whimsical. There's a beautiful mural on the inside of the shop,' which was created by Hannah Eddy.

Their Local Author Signing Series is a February-long celebration of children's literature featuring local authors and illustrators. Lee says that the series will provide children with 'a personal experience with a local author: read the book, do a craft, do an activity to engage with the book.' The series includes the books Wild Sierra Nevada on February 8, Ski Patrol Pups on February 15, and on February 22, Stitched Tales, 'an adorable story about an adopted kitten and the adventures that this kitten has.'

Nook & Cranny Children's Book Wagon can be found at the Riverside Market during warmer months, and at 2135 Dickerson Road in Reno. nookandcrannybookwagon.com for more.

–

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.