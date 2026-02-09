Great Basin Chorale Presents Wonder of the Heavens February 24

Brittney May, the artistic director and conductor of the group, says that the program is 'a musical examination of humankind's obsession with space through our history, from the study of astronomy to obsession with space travel and aliens and satellites, and the duality of the sun and moon and how that is constantly showing up in in poetry and literature and art and religion.'

She cites the composition Cells Planets by Erika Lloyd, which 'compares the vastness and largeness of Jupiter, how puzzling and awe-inspiring the grandness of this planet is, and the acknowledgment that from a planet to the cells of our very bodies it's all the same, and we are just as magical as those planets floating out there in space.'

Brittney May also serves as associate director of choral activities and lecturer in vocal arts at the University of Nevada, Reno. 'Teaching and leading folks in meaningful and fulfilling music making and community,' she says, is 'really why I do what I do. It brings me so much joy to facilitate that for people.'

At UNR, May spends part of her time directing the concert choir. 'I particularly love directing this ensemble because it's open to all students across the campus. You don't have to be a music major or even have any background in music at all. It's a place for you to come and participate in group singing.'

May hopes that those who attend the Great Basin Chorale's concert will feel 'perhaps that first cognitive tickle of the wonderment of the planets,' but also 'find a little bit more wonderment in themselves, and how special they are, and how incredible the engagement of humankind across community and across time really is the most magical thing.'

The Great Basin Chorale's concert Wonder of the Heavens takes place on Tuesday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Reno. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

