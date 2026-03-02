Bat Boy: The Musical at the University of Nevada, Reno

Susanna Vaughan, assistant professor at the Department of Theater and Dance, is the director of Bat Boy: The Musical. She describes it this way: 'It is unusual. It is weird. It is wild and chaotic and a lot of fun.'

The musical was inspired by a tabloid story from the 1990s that appeared in the Weekly World News. 'The whole Bat Child tabloid story,' Vaughan continues, 'had a series of appearances in the Weekly World News where the Bat Child was discovered in a cave, and then he was captured by scientists, and then he escaped, and so he had a whole story arc.' The musical examines 'what happens if he tries to assimilate and become part of the community. So it's about his journey of assimilating, but also the town learning to open up and accept him or reject him.'

The musical mixes elements of comedy and horror. Visually, Vaughan and the designers took inspiration from the classic horror films of old Hollywood: 'the aesthetic of the show, the scenic design, the costume design is inspired by those old Hollywood horror movie posters. It's going to be bright and colorful, but also a little bit off kilter.'

All of the twenty-four cast members, and all of the musicians except for the music director, are students at the University of Nevada, Reno. 'They're all full-time students.' says Vaughan, 'and a lot of them are working part-time jobs and balancing their personal lives and rehearsal. So it's a lot.'

Vaughan does warn that Bat Boy: The Musical might not be appropriate for everyone. 'This show is not appropriate for young audiences, and so we're kind of giving this a PG-13 rating. I think high school students will love it if parents feel that that's appropriate for them. There are some adult themes, but I think it can be enjoyed by a wide audience if you appreciate a little dark humor.'

Vaughan herself had been living in Southern California, 'working as a performer and a director, choreographer, and educator.' But then she decided to take on the challenge of a full-time education position, and won the Assistant Professor position in the Department of Theatre and Dance last year. Bat Boy: The Musical is her first production at UNR.

Bat Boy: The Musical is presented March 6-15, with Friday evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon performances at UNR's Redfield Proscenium Theatre. Tickets and information at unr.edu/theatre-dance.

–

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.