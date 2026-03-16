Reno Phil Presents Mendelssohn Violin Concerto March 21 and 22

Laura Jackson, music director and conductor of the Reno Phil, says that 'this concert is special in the season, because there is in a way a traditional nature to it. We have, you know, a classic sort of concerto, and we have this truly epic in some ways, but sort of classic, traditional symphony in other ways. And then we start off with this very fresh lively and beautiful piece.'

That opening work is Robin's Eye View by Autumn Maria Reed, which Jackson first heard at its premiere at a conference in Chicago a couple of years ago. 'It's very cinematic,' Jackson says. 'What she's capturing is basically imagining a robin who is traveling through all sorts of climates and landscapes.'

The classic concerto on the program is the Violin Concerto in E minor by Felix Mendelssohn, which will feature violin soloist Nathan Amaral. 'He is from Brazil. He won the Sphinx concerto competition, which is an international competition that draws a lot of attention … He plays with tremendous passion and conviction.'

The concert concludes with the Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms. 'There is something so magnificent and intimidating about this work,' says Jackson. 'It's so interesting when you think of how intimidated Brahms was to write it, and that it took him fourteen years to complete the draft.' That was, in part, because of the high standard set in the symphony form by Brahms's famous predecessor Ludwig van Beethoven: 'He was so intimidated by Beethoven.'

The Reno Phil's concerts 'Mendelssohn Violin Concerto' are March 21 and 22 at Reno's Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. renophil.com for more.

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Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.